Oscars 2023: Here's what you need to know about road closures in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Preparations are underway in Hollywood ahead of the Oscars this weekend.

Several road closures have already begun around the Dolby Theatre as crews set up everything needed for Sunday's show, including pulling out the red carpet.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. More road and sidewalk closures will go into effect around the theater through Sunday.

Additional details on the closures can be found online.

Train and bus services in the area will also be disrupted over the weekend. Bus traffic will be re-routed and subway trails will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday.