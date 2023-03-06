WATCH VIDEOS

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Oscars

Oscars 2023: Here's what you need to know about road closures in Hollywood

Jaysha Patel Image
ByJaysha Patel KABC logo
Monday, March 6, 2023 8:14PM
Oscars 2023: Road closures in effect in Hollywood ahead of ceremony
EMBED <>More Videos

Preparations are underway in Hollywood ahead of the Oscars this weekend and roads closures are going into effect.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Preparations are underway in Hollywood ahead of the Oscars this weekend.

Several road closures have already begun around the Dolby Theatre as crews set up everything needed for Sunday's show, including pulling out the red carpet.

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard are closed from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. More road and sidewalk closures will go into effect around the theater through Sunday.

Oscars 2023: Here

Additional details on the closures can be found online.

Train and bus services in the area will also be disrupted over the weekend. Bus traffic will be re-routed and subway trails will bypass the Ovation Hollywood station after the last regularly scheduled train on Saturday.

Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 2023 Oscars air live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW