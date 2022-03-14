otrc

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin co-hosted Homeboy Industries' Lo Maximo Awards

Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin co-host Homeboy Industries' Lo Maximo Awards

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Homeboy Industries, the largest gang rehabilitation program in the world, hosted it's 2022 Lo Máximo Awards gala in downtown LA.

It was a night to celebrate hope, healing and compassion. Homeboy Industries annual gala was supported by many celebrities, including Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Ross McCall and Phil Rosenthal.

Activist and actor Jane Fonda with longtime friend Lily Tomlin co-hosted the gala.

Founded by Father Greg Boyle, the nonprofit was founded in 1992. Thousands of former inmates annually receive job training, education, rehabilitation services, such as counseling, among many other services.

