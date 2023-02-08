New permit proposal could threaten LA's Al Fresco outdoor dining program; hearing set for Wednesday

A new proposal could threaten the L.A. Al Fresco program, which was prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and allowed about 2,5000 restaurants to quickly open or expand their outdoor dining areas.

The Al Fresco program was introduced in May 2020 and was quickly adopted by restaurants throughout Los Angeles -- without the usual paperwork, beau acracy, fees and months of applying.

The initiative allowed dining establishments to generate revenue at a time when patrons were hesitant to eat indoors at restaurants. But now a proposed ordinance would put restrictions in place and force restaurants to apply for expensive new permits for existing patios.

That would cost businesses tens of thousands of dollars each, possibly forcing those that cannot afford it to shut down.

In a statement provided to the Los Angeles Times, Yeghig Keshishian, L.A. City Planning chief external affairs officer, wrote: "Restaurants will need to apply under the permanent Al Fresco Program in order to continue offering outdoor dining at their establishment. The original intent behind L.A. Al Fresco was to provide restaurant operators the ability to temporarily keep their doors open during the height of the pandemic, as a result of waivers granted through the emergency orders. Now that those emergency orders are being lifted, the City must codify this program to preserve the original intent of L.A. Al Fresco."

The proposal is scheduled to be discussed at a public hearing Wednesday at 6 p.m.