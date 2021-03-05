Outdoor spectator sports like MLB can resume with fans for CA counties in red tier starting next month

SAN FRANCISCO -- Outdoor spectator sports such as Major League Baseball will be allowed to resume with fans at 20% capacity for California counties in the red tier, it was announced Friday.This change would take effect April 1."We're working on the final details, but we've been working very closely with Major League Baseball," said Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday, who explained that stadiums will only open to fans if COVID-19 cases keep dropping. "Then I have all the confidence in the world fans will be back safely."San Francisco is currently in the red tier. Much of Southern California is on the brink of moving in the red tier in the coming weeks. It's possible Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties could reach the red tier by April 1.