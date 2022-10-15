Student at Bernstein High School in Hollywood hospitalized due to possible drug overdose

A student at Bernstein High School in Hollywood was hospitalized due to a possible drug overdose Friday afternoon, prompting an investigation.

Los Angeles police say a male student overdosed on an unknown drug around 2 p.m., but the department did not provide further information on the incident.

The Los Angeles School Police Department says an investigation is ongoing. School police added that there was a medical emergency, but stopped short of confirming if the student had overdosed.

Authorities said the student is in stable condition.

In September, a teenager was arrested for allegedly selling a fentanyl-laced drug that killed Bernstein High School student Melanie Ramos. She was 15 years old.

Following her death, the Los Angeles Unified School District said it would provide all schools with Narcan to prevent future tragedies.

