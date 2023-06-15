Historic winter leads to severe problems for LA water supply operations at Owens Lake

For over a century, SoCal has taken water from Owens Lake. After record runoff from winter storms, many fear it could cause catastrophic damage to the aqueduct and surrounding areas.

OLANCHA, Calif. (KABC) -- For over a century, Southern California has taken water from Owens Lake in Inyo County.

After record runoff from winter storms, many fear it could cause catastrophic damage to the aqueduct and surrounding areas.

Adam Perez, manager of the Los Angeles Aqueduct for the L.A. Department of Water and Power, described the situation as have short-term benefits, but could become a big problem in the long run.

He says by the times the runoff is finished later this summer, Owens Lake is expected to be eight times what it is now because of record snowfall in the southern Sierras this past winter.

LADWP has invested millions of dollars in infrastructure to address environmental issues, such as massive dust storms. Officials fear the water level could rise to a level that could cause severe damage.

