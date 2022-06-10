1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in strawberry field in Oxnard, authorities say

#fields; @vcfd and @OxnardFire firefighters are on scene of a plane crash next to the north bound lanes of 101 in a strawberry field. The resulting fire has been knocked. 101 freeway is open. @VCFD #VCFD pic.twitter.com/50TolL1M6N — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) June 10, 2022

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed into the side of a building in Oxnard Friday morning and landed in a nearby strawberry field.The incident happened around 8 a.m. when authorities received reports stating a plane had crash landed in a field off Del Norte Boulevard near the 101 Freeway.According to the Ventura County Fire Department, one person was killed. No other injuries were reported.The Oxnard Fire Department also responded to the scene.Firefighters quickly put out the fire caused by the crash, according to authorities.A photo posted by VCFD showed a large plume of smoke from the wreckage billowing to the sky in the middle of the field.Details surrounding the victim were not immediately released.