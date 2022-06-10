plane crash

1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in strawberry field in Oxnard, authorities say

A photo posted by authorities showed a large plume of smoke from the wreckage billowing to the sky in the middle of the field.
EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed when plane crashes into building, lands in field in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed when a small plane crashed into the side of a building in Oxnard Friday morning and landed in a nearby strawberry field.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when authorities received reports stating a plane had crash landed in a field off Del Norte Boulevard near the 101 Freeway.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, one person was killed. No other injuries were reported.

The Oxnard Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire caused by the crash, according to authorities.

A photo posted by VCFD showed a large plume of smoke from the wreckage billowing to the sky in the middle of the field.



Details surrounding the victim were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countyplane accidentfirefirefightersperson killedplane crash
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
PLANE CRASH
Small plane crashes near home in Hemet
US Navy identifies pilot killed in Mojave Desert fighter jet crash
Navy jet crashes in Mojave, killing pilot, military says
21 dead after plane crashes in Nepal mountains
TOP STORIES
Venice woman hit by teen driver while walking with baby speaks out
Farmer John meatpacking plant in Vernon set to close next year
Parents sue Meta alleging daughter suffered due to Instagram addiction
New details on why Uvalde police delayed entry during school shooting
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash on 118 Freeway in Porter Ranch
Geico ordered to pay woman $5.2M after she contracted STD in a car
Temps stay hot as heat wave grips parts of SoCal Friday
Show More
Older couple bound, mouths taped shut in home robbery
US to lift COVID-19 testing requirement for air travelers
Biden to address inflation, supply chain issues at Port of LA
Capitol riot panel blames Trump for Jan 6 'attempted coup'
US inflation hits new 40-year high of 8.6%
More TOP STORIES News