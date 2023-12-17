Street racing linked to deadly crash involving multiple vehicles in Oxnard

Street racing may have been the cause of a violent and deadly crash in Oxnard involving multiple vehicles.

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- At least one person was killed and several others injured in a violent crash linked to street racing in Oxnard, authorities say.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway north of Nauman Road.

Police found multiple vehicles with heavy damage at the scene, including one overturned.

Video from the scene showed one or possibly two bodies covered by sheets. Firefighters used heavy equipment to cut open the wreckage of at least one vehicle to extricate people inside.

There were reports of racing prior to the crash.