2 people found shot dead on a bench at a train platform in Oxnard; police searching for killer

EMBED <>More Videos

2 people found shot dead on a bench at a train platform in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot dead in Oxnard. Now an all-out manhunt is underway for their killer.

The bodies of a 66-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were found Sunday at about 6:30 a.m. on the train platform at Oxnard's Transportation Center located at 201 East Fourth Street.

Investigators say they believe the bodies had been there for hours until Oxnard Transportation Center security discovered them and called police.

The victims' bodies were seated on a bench on the train platform along the tracks suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police. They were pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

The names of the victims are being withheld until their families are notified.

No further details were immediately known. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to call Detective Kaya Boysan at (805) 385-7645, or (805) 385-7600. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

Detectives are asking anyone that may have video or photograph evidence of the shooting to upload their media to Oxnard Police Department's evidence portal here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oxnardventura countycrimemurderfatal shootinghomicide investigationsouthern californiashootingdouble homicide
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI searching for fugitive after woman's remains found in Tijuana
Major airlines preemptively cancel more flights
Gunman who killed El Monte police officers died by suicide: Coroner
Starving pelicans released at Newport Beach after rehabilitation
What's open, what's closed on Juneteenth
Gas prices in LA County, OC drop for 6th time in 7 days
Deputies shared that Bob Saget died before family notified: report
Show More
New poll suggest 58% of Americans want Trump charged for Jan. 6 riot
1 killed, 1 injured in apparent car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Hills
Director Paul Haggis detained in Italy in sex assault case: Reports
VHS copy of 'Back to the Future' sells for $75,000
El Monte unites to help find peace after police officers killed
More TOP STORIES News