34-year-old father of 5 fatally shot in Oxnard during New Year's Eve party

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- Oxnard police are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old man at a New Year's Eve party, who was struck by gunfire right around the corner from his home.

Cassandra Juarez said her husband Jose was checking on two of their five children when it happened.

"We were at a neighborhood family party, and a little after midnight my husband crossed the street," said Juarez. "I'm assuming to come home to check on our two boys who were playing (video games) at home who didn't want to go. And he was shot."

"It wasn't meant for him; he wasn't gang related. He was a family man."

Oxnard police said it happened on the 2100 block of Sierra Way, around 12:10 a.m. on New Year's Day. Juarez suffered a single gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Nobody has been arrested and we are working on very little information," said Oxnard police Sgt. Jess Aragon. "The victim was crossing the street leaving a residence when he was shot in the roadway."

Although neighbors reported several gunshots around midnight, police didn't say whether they believe the shooting was accidental or whether Juarez might have been targeted.

"This was not (a) case of a round falling from the sky after people were firing into the air for New Year's."

Juarez has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money to support her five children, some of whom still haven't processed the devastating news.

"They still don't know what happened to their daddy. They think he's asleep in the hospital and that he'll be home soon."