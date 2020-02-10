1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a shooting in Oxnard Sunday afternoon, police said.

The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue.

Police found three people at the scene who had been shot.

One man, about 31 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 45-year-old man from Oxnard and a 33-year-old man from Santa Paula, and two were transported to local hospitals.

The circumstances of the shooting and descriptions of the suspect or suspects were not immediately available.
