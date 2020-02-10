1 killed, 2 wounded in Oxnard shooting

OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two were hospitalized after a shooting in Oxnard Sunday afternoon, police said.The shooting was reported just after 4 p.m. in the 1300 block of Commercial Avenue.Police found three people at the scene who had been shot.One man, about 31 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, a 45-year-old man from Oxnard and a 33-year-old man from Santa Paula, and two were transported to local hospitals.The circumstances of the shooting and descriptions of the suspect or suspects were not immediately available.