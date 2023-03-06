WATCH LIVE

PETS & ANIMALS

Famed mountain lion P-22 buried in the Santa Monica Mountains

Monday, March 6, 2023 4:46PM
P-22 laid to rest in the Santa Monica Mountains
Hollywood's most famous mountain lion, P-22, was buried in a final resting place in the Santa Monica Mountains.

The National Park Service confirmed he was buried over the the weekend in the place where he first grew up before resettling in Griffith Park. The location will not be revealed to protect and preserve the site.

The action was a collaboration between local tribes and several California groups.

P-22 was euthanized in December after being hit by a car, but he left behind a lasting legacy for wildlife understanding and conservation.

