LIVE: Pac-12 will play football this fall, reversing decision to postpone until spring

The conference's CEO group of university presidents voted unanimously to resume football and basketball, lifting a Jan. 1 moratorium on athletic competition for Pac-12 schools. The men's and women's basketball seasons can start Nov. 25, in line with the NCAA's recently announced opening date.
The football championship game will be held on Dec. 18.
The Pac-12 said its decision to restart sports is subject to approval from state and local public health officials. No fans will be permitted at Pac-12 sporting events taking place on campus, the conference said.
"From the beginning of this crisis, our focus has been on following the science, data and counsel of our public health and infectious disease experts,'' Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement. "Our agreement with Quidel to provide daily rapid-results testing has been a game-changer in enabling us to move forward with confidence that we can create a safe environment for our student-athletes while giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams."
