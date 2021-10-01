Pacific Airshow 2021 in Huntington Beach: Closer look at the amazing aircraft

For three days, the best pilots and planes in the world will fly overhead and fans are ready.
"This year, I'm treating myself and my mother in law to VIP, so I'm looking forward to experiencing it that way. But then Saturday and Sunday, I will be at waters edge with other groups of friends," said Huntington Beach resident Susan Welfringer.
This year's show is special. For only the second time, the Blue Angels, the Thunderbirds and the Canadian Snow Birds will all be performing.
And there will be plenty of other military hardware in the air, too.
"I can't tell you how excited I am to see the Blue Angels and the Snow Birds. This will be my first time seeing both of them performing in the same show. So for all three of us to be here is really amazing," said U.S. Air Force Capt. Kaitlin Toner.
"The Osprey is neat. I can't wait to see that," said Dawn Melton, a Huntington Beach resident.
The conditions are perfect - it's going to be warm and more importantly, there will be clear skies.
Surf, sand, sun and blue skies filled with amazing feats - the Pacific Air Show is back with a blast.
The Pacific Airshow will televise LIVE from beautiful Huntington Beach, California, exclusively on Hulu!
This special presentation of the Pacific Airshow streams live Saturday, Oct. 2 at 10 a.m. PT | 1 p.m. ET, exclusively on Hulu.
For more information on how to watch, head to www.hulu.com.
If you're not already a Hulu subscriber, go to www.hulu.com/pacificairshow to subscribe to catch all the airshow action!