Community & Events

Tickets on sale Friday for Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach, featuring Air Force Thunderbirds

EMBED <>More Videos

Tickets go on sale Friday for Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Tickets are set to go on sale Friday for the beloved Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach.

The year's show will be headlined by the prestigious U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.

The appearance by the Thunderbirds, the flying aerobatic team which travels the world performing, commemorates the Air Force's 75th anniversary. The Canadian Snowbirds meanwhile will bring their "aerial ballet-style" of graceful maneuvers to Huntington Beach.

Guests at the show can also count on watching more world-class aviation performances, exhibits, a high-speed boat race around Catalina Island and more.

Aviation fans can enjoy stunning aerobatics in the day and live music at night on the sands of one of Southern California's most famous beaches. Tickets will start at $25 per person for the three-day aerial event that kicks off Sept. 30.

For more information, visit www.pacificairshow.com.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshuntington beachorange countyticketsair showmilitaryeventsair force
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fire erupts at Compton apartment after shooting; suspect in custody
Universal indoor masking appears imminent in L.A. County
Man recovering after being shot in face during SoCal 7-Eleven robbery
Irvine chiropractor charged with sexual assault of female patients
Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting
Six Flags Magic Mountain set to debut Wonder Woman coaster Saturday
Los Angeles water usage in June was lowest on record, DWP says
Show More
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride
7-Eleven offers $100,000 reward for info on robbery, shooting suspect
Court documents in Roman Polanski criminal case ordered released
Man charged with rape of girl, 10, who traveled for abortion
WNBA's Brittney Griner back in Russian court after guilty plea
More TOP STORIES News