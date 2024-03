Rockslide shuts down both directions of Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu was shut down Monday after rocks from a hillside fell onto the roadway.

The slide was reported around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Big Rock Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several hours later, the road remained shut down in both directions. Caltrans crews were working to clear the area, but an estimated reopening time was not available.