1 killed, several injured after suspected DUI crash sends cars off PCH in Pacific Palisades

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and several others injured in a suspected DUI crash that sent two cars off the road and onto the beach near Pacific Palisades.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday on Pacific Coast Highway and Sunset Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters say a Dodge Charger driving south on PCH collided with several parked cars and pedestrians, including the deceased victim who was also found down on the beach.

That person had been overlooking the beach with family when they were fatally struck.

Six other people were taken to the hospital, one of them in serious condition.

A witness says he heard racing and ran outside to find a tragic scene.

"I was siting in my car and I heard tire screeches, sounded like another car hit another car," said James Gallardo. "There was an innocent family sitting down there, I guess, and they got hit by the car that was racing that went over the edge."

Police say the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.