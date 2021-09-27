1 killed, 5 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One person was killed and five others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Pacoima Sunday evening, officials said.

The crash happened near 10460 Laurel Canyon Blvd. around 8:35 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash hit what appeared to be an apartment building.

The crash left one person dead at the scene, according to LAFD.

Two people were temporarily trapped in their vehicle but were later freed by firefighters, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

Five other people were hurt in the crashes - two men and three juveniles, Prange said. All five were transported to a hospital.

Another juvenile, who was in the building when it was struck by a vehicle, was evaluated by paramedics but did not require additional treatment, he said.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

City News Service contributed to this report.
