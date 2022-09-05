Dispute between neighbors leads to deadly shooting, house fire in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are investigating a chain of events, in which one person was killed and a house was damaged in a fire, following a dispute among neighbors in Pacoima.

The shooting occurred around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Garcia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the scene and remains outstanding.

Police said hours later, a nearby residence believed to be that of the suspect was set on fire in apparent retaliation for the killing. Firefighters managed to extinguish the house fire in less than 30 minutes.

No arrests have been made in either case.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at (818) 374-9550.