Explosion, fire at commercial facility in Pacoima leaves man hospitalized in critical condition

PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) -- A severely burned man was hospitalized in critical condition on Wednesday afternoon after an explosion and fire at a commercial building in Pacoima, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.According to the agency, the incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. in the 12200 block of West Montague Street.The victim was lit on fire by an explosion near an electrical panel, LAFD investigators said. Bystanders used fire extinguishers to douse the flames and rescue the man.Firefighters were forced to remain at a distance from the blaze until Department of Water and Power crews arrived to shut down power at the scene."As soon as the electrical hazard is removed, firefighters will engage and work on fire suppression," an LAFD statement said, adding that flames were visible but the extent of the fire was not immediately known.The cause of the explosion was under investigation.