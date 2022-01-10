plane crash

Pilot pulled from crashed plane in Pacoima moments before Metrolink train slammed into aircraft

The pilot was the sole occupant onboard, and was pulled from the aircraft moments before the train came crashing in.
PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking video shows the moment a Metrolink train slammed into a small plane that crashed on its tracks in Pacoima on Sunday.

It happened blocks away from the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill station on Osborne Street, near the Whiteman Airport.

The pilot was the sole occupant onboard, and was pulled from the aircraft by bystanders before first responders got to the scene at around 2 p.m. - moments before the train came crashing in.

According to a tweet posted by the LAPD Valley Bureau, the plane had lost power and crashed onto the tracks.



The pilot was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.

The damaged plane remained on or near Metrolink Antelope Valley line train tracks, and all train movement was restricted in that area, the LAFD added. One or more lanes of San Fernando Road and Osborne Street were closed in the area while crews investigated the crash and conducted cleanup operations.

The incident remains under investigation.



City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.
