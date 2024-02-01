4 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Pacoima

PACOIMA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Four suspects - two adults and two juveniles - have been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old boy and the wounding of another teenager in Pacoima, police announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the shooting happened in the San Fernando Gardens Housing development just after 7 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Sixteen-year-old Elmer Quintanilla and his 17-year-old friend had finished playing basketball with younger children and were walking near the 1300 block of Carl Street when they were approached by the suspects in a silver Dodge Charger, police said.

After a brief conversation, the front-seat passenger exited the Dodge and opened fire on the teens, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan said during a news conference.

Two passengers also got out of the car and shot at the fleeing teens, police said.

"One victim fell to the ground when one of the suspects stood over him and fired multiple times," Golan said.

Quintanilla was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second victim escaped, but was shot in the leg. He is still recovering from his injuries.

Police said security cameras in the area played a key role in tracking down the suspects.

Investigators executed search warrants in the city of L.A. and outside the county, which resulted in the recovery of several firearms and more evidence, police said.

Two juvenile suspects, who were not identified due to their age, were arrested Friday around 11:55 a.m. in the California City area near Mojave, police said. They were booked on suspicion of murder.

Giovanny Montesdeoca was arrested around 5 p.m. Friday near the 43500 block of Kirkland Avenue in Lancaster. He was booked on suspicion of murder and was being held without bail.

Jose Espinoza was arrested around 7 p.m. Monday, also on suspicion of murder, and was being held without bail, police said.

A motive for the shooting is unclear.

City News Service contributed to this report.