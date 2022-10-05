The Paley Center celebrates best in entertainment, sports, and gaming with interactive block party

PaleyWKND shut down an entire block to bring New York a weekend of free and immersive fun. Check out exciting experiences happening year-round at The Paley Center by visiting PaleyCenter.org

NEW YORK -- The Paley Center for Media celebrated the greatest names and brands in entertainment, sports, and gaming with the interactive and immersive PaleyWKND festival in New York City.

The event featured appearances from beloved Marvel characters, like Captain America and Spider-Man, plus dozens of fun sports and gaming activities for the whole family. "We like to say fun for little kids, big kids, and kids at heart," says Maureen J. Reidy, CEO of The Paley Center.

"PaleyWKND came to life as we came out of this unprecedented period of time in a pandemic, and we really wanted to do something that was New-York-sized, never-been-done-before, something that really celebrated all elements of the media industry," she explains.

ESPN and the Special Olympics were also there to celebrate the power of sports. Fans were able to join in the fun with interactive sports activities that promoted social inclusion.

"The purest form of sport is what we see with the Special Olympics," says Tony Reali, host of ESPN's Around the Horn. "It's not just about inspiration. It's about real opportunity for our young athletes to build confidence and find inclusion. And that is ESPN's commitment to the Special Olympics," he concludes.

