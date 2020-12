EMBED >More News Videos Fire crews are battling windy conditions as a number of wildfires burn out of control in Silverado Canyon and Corona.

JURUPA Valley, Calif. (KABC) -- A dramatic fire erupted at a pallet yard in Jurupa Valley on Thursday morning, prompting a massive response from the fire departments of Riverside and San Bernardino counties.The fire, fueled by larges piles of mulch, was reported about 11:45 a.m. in the 5000 block of Wilson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.No injuries were immediately reported.Firefighters were seen dousing massive flames as strong winds in the area hampered their efforts.The cause of the blaze is unknown.