Palm Springs residents will no longer be required to wear masks inside bars and restaurants

The city is lifting its indoor mask mandate on Monday.
Palm Springs to lift indoor mask mandate on Monday

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) -- Residents of Palm Springs will no longer be required to wear masks indoors or show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in bars and restaurants starting Monday.

The move aligns with pandemic safety requirements established by state policies and guidance, according to city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell. Masks will continue to be required indoors at City Hall and in all other city facilities.

READ ALSO | California indoor mask mandate lifted: What to know
California's indoor mask mandate expired for people who have been vaccinated -- but not in Los Angeles County.



"I am pleased to report that our COVID-19 case rate in Palm Springs is now lower than the county and state average,'' said City Manager Justin Clifton. "Due to this recent data, case numbers in Palm Springs are expected to decrease even more in the coming week -- and we feel confident that local restrictions can now be lifted.''

According to Clifton, Palm Springs is now averaging just nine new cases of COVID-19 per day.

For more information about the mandate lift, visit the city of Palm Springs' website.

