PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Palm Springs this week is expected to swear in California's first ever transgender mayor.Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Middleton will also become the second transgender individual to serve as the mayor of a United States city.She will be sworn-in during Thursday's City Council meeting.This isn't the first time Middleton has made California history. When she was first elected to the Palm Springs City Council in 2017, she became the first openly transgender person elected to a non-judicial office in California.She was re-elected last year.