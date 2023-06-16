Amazon workers stage walkout at Palmdale warehouse as part of union fight with company

More than 80 Union Teamster delivery drivers and dispatchers for Amazon staged a walkout at the company's Palmdale warehouse on Thursday.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 80 Union Teamster delivery drivers and dispatchers for Amazon staged a walkout at the company's Palmdale warehouse on Thursday.

The drivers and dispatchers joined the Teamsters in April, hoping it would lead to better pay, as well as improved and safer working conditions.

The workers became the first to unionize at Amazon in the U.S. Since joining the union, the workers do not feel things have gotten better on the job.

"These 84 drivers who are employed by Battle Tested Strategies, and drive for Amazon, are on an unfair labor practice strike to protest Amazon's dozens of violations of Federal Labor Law," said Shaun Martinez, a Teamster.

The union drivers and dispatchers are actually employed by Battle Tested Strategies. which contracts with Amazon.

The Teamsters said it's Amazon that's not budging on negotiating better pay and improved working conditions for the workers.

"Negotiating collective bargaining with Battle Tested Strategies, it's become more and more apparent that Amazon is the true employer. They control every, almost every aspect of Battle Tested Strategies' operation. And so we've actually reached out to Amazon to try to rectify some of these issues. They refuse to negotiate with us."

Amazon driver Jessie Moreno says they are expected to deliver about 300 packages in eight hours in vans with no air conditioning.

"The doors don't work, issues on the route which. We express multiple times to Amazon, they do nothing to change it," Moreno said.

Amazon issued this statement on the heels of the one day walkout.

"While we respect everyone's right to express their opinions, the facts here are being intentionally misrepresented by the Teamsters and BTLT. This company has a history of underperformance and not providing a safe environment, and was notified that Amazon was ending their contract before the Teamsters got involved to try and re-write the facts," said Eileen Hards, an Amazon spokesperson.