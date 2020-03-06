Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race, violent arrest on 5 Fwy in Sylmar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5989572" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A suspect in a stolen vehicle led deputies on a chase through the Palmdale area with a hood blocking the windshield and two tires blown out by spike trips.

PURSUIT! This was one of the craziest ones I’ve ever seen. This was on the 5 SB just before it ended. driver got out, tumbled down a hill, tried to run across the freeway, was hit by a car, hurt his leg, and still took a dozen deputies to get him in custody! The video at 11 @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/12z5S7iM7m — Jory Rand (@ABC7Jory) March 6, 2020

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Two suspects led deputies on a wild chase Thursday night through Palmdale and into Sylmar with their vehicle's hood blocking the windshield and two tires blown out by spike strips.By the end, the car was sending off sparks as it was forced to eventually slow down on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.The driver jumped out dropped a handgun and ran down an embankment onto the other side of the freeway, dodging traffic on foot."He scaled the center divider and attempted to finish crossing the freeway at which time he was struck by a passing vehicle," said Lt. Robert Westphal with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies were able to swarm him and take him into custody as he continued to struggle. One deputy was clipped by a car but appeared to avoid serious injury.The suspects shot at a patrol helicopter and at deputies early in the chase, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. After it concluded, paramedics were seen treating the passenger who appeared to have serious injuries.The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was in stable condition early Friday morning.Traffic was stopped on the southbound 5 Freeway in the Sylmar area as authorities investigated. Lanes in the area were shut down overnight and into the early morning before most lanes eventually reopened. The southbound 5 Freeway to the eastbound 210 transition remained closed for most of the morning, creating a ripple effect of traffic for drivers on the freeway.The chase started in the Palmdale area and the suspects eventually drove through a security fence at the Palmdale airport and then got on the 14 Freeway. The chase initially began after deputies suspected the driver of being under the influence. Authorities say the suspects threw a bag of what may have been drugs that hit a sheriff's patrol car.For much of the chase through the Antelope Valley, the car's hood appeared to be up and blocking the windshield. Also at least two tires were seen falling off after spike strips were deployed, but the vehicle was able to keep driving at speeds over 50 mph.Two weapons were recovered, authorities said.