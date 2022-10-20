Witnesses say pedestrian killed in Palmdale crash was a street vendor selling balloons

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was fatally struck in a crash in Palmdale on Wednesday night was a street vendor who was selling balloons at the time of the incident, witnesses said.

The two-vehicle collision occurred shortly after 9 p.m. at the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue S, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

LASD investigators said one of the vehicles struck the other at a red light, and both endued up on the sidewalk where the victim was hit.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, a sheriff's spokesperson said. His identity was not immediately released by officials.

Another person was also hospitalized; their condition was unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.