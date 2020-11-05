Palmdale Healing and Honor Field displays American flags in tribute to veterans, first responders

PALMDALE (KABC) -- The inaugural Palmdale Healing and Honor Field is a colorful display of 2,020 American flags, honoring men and women in the military, and first responders in the police, fire department and medical fields."I think it's a very moving and unifying thing to do at a time of great division and turbulence, it's something everyone can agree upon regardless of who they're going to vote for," said Sgt. Dennis Anderson.A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Organizers hope it can give families comfort during uncertain times."This is just a field of healing and we want people to come out here to have the healing process begin," said Fred Avilla, Chaplain, VFW Post 300 Quartz Hill. "We're in turbulent times right now but this field was dedicated for honoring our first responders, military and also healing for those who have lost loved ones"On November 11TH, at the conclusion of the Veterans Day Ceremony, flags may be picked up by the owner to keep, or present to the person honored."It's an opportunity to honor somebody that you care for but it's also an opportunity to come here and heal a little bit. In 2020 with COVID global pandemic, you know there are many of us who just have to be blessed to be standing here today," said JJ Murphy, City Manager for Palmdale.The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will be on display to the public for free from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11 at Pelona Vista Park in Palmdale.