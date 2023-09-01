Authorities searching for missing mother and her 2 children in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are asking the public's help finding a missing mother and her two children in Palmdale.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, 31-year-old Sindy Lopez Marcela was last seen Friday morning in the 37500 block of Morning Circle.

She was with her two children, 2-year-old Simon Carreno and 6-year-old Angel Lopez. Authorities say Marcela is considered "at-risk" and said her family is concerned.

Marcela is being described as 5-foot-5 Hispanic woman who weighs about 130 lbs.

She has brown hair, brown eyes, and a burn mark on her left hand, according to LASD. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, grey leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Palmdale Station at 661- 272-2400.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.