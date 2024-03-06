2 women suspected of stealing $1.5K in Nike gear from Palmdale store

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Palmdale.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Palmdale.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Palmdale.

Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying two women accused of stealing $1,500 worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Palmdale.

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities have released images of two women suspected of stealing $1,500 worth of Nike merchandise from a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Palmdale.

The women walked into the store on Rancho Vista Boulevard, located at the Antelope Valley Mall, on Dec. 22 and left with the stolen merchandise, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives with the Palmdale Sheriff's Station are now asking for the public's help in identifying the two suspects. Further details on the theft were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (661) 272-2482.