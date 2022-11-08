Vigil honors 19-year-old man shot, killed at park in Palmdale; mother asks for help in IDing shooter

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- A vigil was held in honor of a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed at a park in Palmdale. His mother issued an emotional plea for help in identifying the shooter.

"It's extremely hard for me to be here," said Joy Densford, the mother of Jacob Matthew Taylor, addressing the crowd of mourners from a podium. "The only reason why I'm here is because I want to catch his murderers and I want an outcry in this town.

"I pray to God this never happens to any of you."

Deputies went to Marie Kerr Park, in the 39900 block 30th Street West, about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday on a shots fired call, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"Upon arriving, deputies discovered the victim unresponsive in the parking lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," a sheriff's news release said.

The man, later identified as Taylor, died at a hospital.

"Two ... women in their late teens were also struck by gunfire," the statement said. "They were transported to a nearby hospital, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Investigators learned a group of people were in the west parking lot after hours when a fight broke out but was quickly broken up," the statement said. "Approximately 10 minutes later, a pickup truck was driven into the parking lot by unknown assailants who opened fire on the crowd striking the three victims before speeding away northbound on 30th Street West."

No arrests were reported, and no suspect description was released. The shooting did not appear to be gang-related, authorities said.

A description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477

City News Service contributed to this report.