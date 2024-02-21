Search for purse thieves who threatened to shoot victim's son at Target in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Detectives are searching for the suspects who stole a woman's purse and then threatened to shoot her son at a Target store in Palmdale.

The incident happened Jan. 4 at the store on 47th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities say one of the suspects assaulted the woman after taking the purse. Surveillance video shows at least three suspects running out of the store as they were chased by who appeared to be the victim.

The suspects got away in a gray Dodge Dart with an unknown license plate.

Anybody with information is urged to contact detectives at (661) 272-2460.