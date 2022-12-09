Palos Verdes Estates landslide triggers partial beach closure, sparks concern ahead of weekend rain

Crews responded to Palos Verdes Estates after a large landslide that triggered a partial beach closure Friday morning.

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- A landslide occurred in Palos Verdes Estates Friday as a large part of a cliff crumbled off a ridgeline, triggering a partial beach closure.

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. on Paseo Del Mar. According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a 200-foot piece of rock detached from a cliff and fell onto the beach below.

With significant rain expected this weekend, concerns were raised about the possibility that more of the cliffside would give way.

No injuries have been reported, but a truck on the beach was seen partially covered by the landslide debris.

