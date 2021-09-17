All Good News

Pico Union bakery rolls out food truck offering homemade pan dulce

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pico Union bakery rolls out pan dulce food truck

PICO UNION, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For 18 years, the sweet smells of homemade pan dulce have emanated from Panaderia Cuscatleca in Pico Union. And now, the family business is going mobile.

"Pan Dulce is big in our Latin community, so this whole idea came about, 'Hey, I haven't seen a mobile pan dulce trailer, and maybe I can tap into that' and I actually did, and it's here!" said Gabriela Monroy of Sweet LA Bakery.

Monroy says, technically, Sweet LA Bakery is a separate business, but there's no denying it's still a family affair.

"My parents own the bakery, siblings all work there, but I wanted to branch out and take it to the streets," said Monroy.

She now operates her mobile business all across Los Angeles. From downtown, to Hollywood, to Koreatown. Monroy says she has a lot of regulars, but even the first-timers are impressed.

"We work locally around here, so we stopped by," said customer Matt Violano. "We hadn't seen it before, so we thought we'd stop and get something."

Monroy's father was born in El Salvador, and at first, he didn't think her business would get off the ground. But during Hispanic Heritage Month, especially as El Salvador approaches its bicentennial, he says her success brings the entire family great pride.

"When I told him about this idea he said 'You're nuts, it won't happen!'" said Monroy. "And I'm like 'No, c'mon.' And eventually, I got it done, so now he sees it and says 'Wow, you built it, it's here, you're selling and it's going good!'"

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkpico unionlos angeleslos angeles countybakerybusinessfoodhispanic heritageall good news
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ALL GOOD NEWS
3 female high school soccer players recruited for football team
12-year-old OC entrepreneur expanding recycling business
Sierra Madre Playhouse transitions to outdoor productions
NJ family's house dreams come true thanks to Habitat for Humanity
TOP STORIES
Organizers to renew effort to recall LA County DA Gascón
LA County COVID cases among children drop 40% over last 3 weeks
Vin Scully helps kick off LA's bid to host 2026 World Cup games
Business owners question new LA County vaccine rule
Jane Powell, star of Hollywood musicals, dies at 92
Man accused of killing his mother, whose body was found in OC home
SoCal Jews mark Yom Kippur with fasting, prayer
Show More
Start your holiday shopping extra-early this year, experts advise
Video shows Gabby Petito's police encounter before disappearance
LA County sheriff's deputy killed in off-duty Temple City crash
Padilla bill would help some 'Dreamers' obtain citizenship
Convicted rapist denied bid for freedom after DA shifts position
More TOP STORIES News