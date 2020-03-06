Society

'Marathon Goddess' who ran 52 races in 52 weeks tackling LA Marathon for cancer research

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Talk about a woman on the run.

"This is a marathon, not a sprint," said Julie Weiss.

She once ran 52 marathons in 52 weeks.
She earned the nickname "Marathon Goddess" - and didn't stop.

"We don't have a cure yet for pancreatic cancer," she said.

As a woman who lost her father to pancreatic cancer, she's taken to running to pound this deadly disease into the ground by raising money for research.

"I'm running for them, or I'm running with them in my heart," she said.

And this Sunday at the Los Angeles Marathon, she's going big.
The Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research will have a Purple People Party at Mile 21.

This year they've partnered with CycleBar in Santa Monica.

They will put out 26 stationary bikes for people to cheer on runners and raise money for research.

"We're going to have a DJ, there's going to be a stage, we're going to be a spectacle. I don't think anyone has seen anything like this before," said Santa Monica CycleBar owner Steph Sklar-Mulcahy.
There's certainly no trophy for those who have beaten this deadly disease.

"You have today, to live your life, to share things with your loved ones - to look at that sunset and all the things that bring us joy," said pancreatic cancer survivor Thom Mrozek.

The joy will be finishing another marathon Sunday for Weiss in her race to help find a cure for this deadly disease.
