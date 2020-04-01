Panda Express donating $2M to help buy protective equipment for medical workers

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Panda Express and its co-founders are kicking off a philanthropic effort to help buy personal protective equipment for medical workers, starting with a donation of $2 million.
They're also asking customers to help contribute to the fund.
The company's philanthropic arm Panda Cares has created a COVID-19 Community Care Fund to help provide the equipment with a match grant from company co-founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng.
To start the campaign, the program is donating $2 million in gloves and masks to Methodist Hospital of Southern California, City of Hope Duarte and Huntington Hospital. The donation will also go toward helping select hospitals in hotbeds, officials said.
The restaurant chain also is shifting its longstanding Panda Cares donation box program to support the new fund. Customer donations made through takeout and delivery orders will help buy equipment such as masks, face shields and gowns.
