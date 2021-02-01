Pets & Animals

Giant pandas play in snow in adorable video from Smithsonian zoo

By ABC7.com staff
WASHINGTON D.C. (KABC) -- Check out these adorable pandas playing in the snow.

This is at the Smithsonian's National Zoo.

Giant pandas Mei Xiang and Tian Tian are having the ultimate snow day.

You can see them sliding downhill, doing some somersaults and simply enjoying themselves playing around in the snow.

EMBED More News Videos

A pair of giant pandas have a fun snow day in this video from the Smithsonian Zoo in Washington D.C.



The Smithsonian remains closed to visitors for the pandemic, but its panda cam is available for all to enjoy.

Mei Xiang is a 22-year-old female giant panda who was born in China and weighs about 233 pounds. Tian Tian is a 23-year-old adult male giant panda, also born in China, who weighs about 264 pounds.

They have a male cub, Xiao Qi Ji, who was born at the Smithsonian zoo last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswashington d.c.zoosnowpandacute animalssmithsonian
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pres. Biden has signed 42 executive actions since his inauguration
2 teens killed in Palmdale hit-and-run after driver runs red light
Anti-vaccine protesters temporarily shut down Dodger Stadium site
California Dreaming: The Future of the Golden State
Long Beach aquarium reopens to visitors
LAPD loses two more officers to COVID-19
Downtown Disney restaurants reopen for outdoor dining
Show More
CDC releases guidance to safely watch Super Bowl
As California virus cases fall, more people than ever are dying
Sherman Oaks restaurant owner reopening after viral plea for help
Duck hunter who allegedly murdered 2 men found dead
Outdoor dining restrictions lifted in LA County; TV broadcasts not allowed
More TOP STORIES News