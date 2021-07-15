12 undocumented immigrants detained in panga boat bust on shores of Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Twelve undocumented immigrants were detained Thursday morning after a panga boat they were traveling in washed ashore off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities say.The boat was found near Palos Verdes Drive around 8:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Authorities were searching for several other people who may have been on the boat.No injuries were reported.Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a large law enforcement presence at the scene.This comes after a similar bust last week in Long Beach that involved human trafficking.