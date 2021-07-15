12 undocumented immigrants detained in panga boat bust on shores of Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Twelve undocumented immigrants were detained Thursday morning after a panga boat they were traveling in washed ashore off the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, authorities say.

The boat was found near Palos Verdes Drive around 8:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities were searching for several other people who may have been on the boat.

No injuries were reported.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

This comes after a similar bust last week in Long Beach that involved human trafficking.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
