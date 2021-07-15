12 undocumented immigrants detained in panga boat bust on shores of Rancho Palos Verdes

EMBED <>More Videos

12 detained after panga boat found in Rancho Palos Verdes

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (KABC) -- Twelve undocumented immigrants have been detained in a panga boat bust in Rancho Palos Verdes Thursday morning, authorities say.

The boat was found near Palos Verdes Drive around 8:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Authorities believe several other people who were on the boat could be outstanding.

Aerial footage from AIR7 HD showed a large law enforcement presence at the scene.

This comes after a similar bust last week in Long Beach that involved human trafficking.

DEVELOPING: This report will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho palos verdeslos angeles countyboatslos angeles county sheriff's department
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Father arrested in death of toddler in South LA
First child tax credit payments have been sent | Here's what to know
Gabriel Iglesias says he has COVID despite vaccination, cancels shows
LA County seeing 10-fold spike in COVID-19 cases
California lawmakers to vote on guaranteed income grants
Foo Fighters postpone Forum concert after confirmed COVID case
Homeownership rates are unequal across SoCal. Here's why that matters
Show More
Vaccinated Central CA man gets COVID after Reno vacation
Family of bears cools off next to crowd at Lake Tahoe beach
LAPD motorcycle officer in serious condition after crash
18-year-old joins Bezos for Blue Origin's first human flight
San Fernando Valley median home price soars to $955,000
More TOP STORIES News