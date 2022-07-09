2 home invasion suspects arrested after wild chase through Panorama City

PANORAMA CITY (CNS) -- Two men suspected of a home invasion were taken into custody Friday evening after leading police on a wild chase in Panorama City.Los Angeles Police Department officers began pursuing the two men in a silver SUV just before 8:10 p.m., according to the LAPD.The suspects led police through Panorama City, at one point driving on a curb and crashing into debris on a sidewalk, damaging the SUV.The SUV came to a stop near some train tracks in the area of Willis Avenue and Cabrito Road and the suspects ran to the area of Blythe Street and Strathern Street, where they hopped several fences into backyards in an attempt to evade authorities.Police eventually tracked the men to the area and managed to take both into custody by about 8:25 p.m.No further details were available.