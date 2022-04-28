3 CHP officers, 1 civilian injured in fiery crash on 105 Fwy in Downey; eastbound lanes closed

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Three California High Patrol officers and one civilian were taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a fiery crash on the 105 Freeway in the Downey area.The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on eastbound lanes near Lakewood Boulevard, according to the CHP. That side of the freeway was completely shut down as a result.The CHP officers were apparently providing traffic control for a previous crash when a patrol car was struck by an oncoming car. The impact created a fireball, engulfing the CHP cruiser in flames.A witness to the crash says the civilian car was traveling incredibly fast."The person who actually hit the CHP car was in the diamond lane, going 90, 95...definitely faster than I was. They flew right past me...CHP had the lane closed with flares out, the driver applied no brakes and went straight into the CHP car, all four wheels off the ground," Robert Martinez.Downey fire officials confirmed to Eyewitness News that three officers and one other person were injured and transported, but details on their condition were not released.It's unclear if any arrests have been made.