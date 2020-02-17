Concerned parents at Paramount high school blame school district for frequent on-campus fights

By
PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Parents at a high school in Paramount say the school district is not doing enough to stop what they say are frequent on-campus fights. School officials, however, say social media is to blame.

A group of parents gathered for a rally outside of Paramount High School's West Campus on Friday after a brawl between students was caught on camera earlier in the week.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were on patrol at the school and school officials banned students from taking part in a planned walkout.

"I definitely feel hurt that this is happening. My son comes to me and he says he's not afraid to come to school but he's nervous," said parent Toni Upchurch.

Deputies pepper spray students after violent fight breaks out at Paramount High School
EMBED More News Videos

Two students at Paramount High School were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after L.A. County deputies used pepper spray to break up a violent fight on campus.



Some parents say their children are afraid to go back to school, claiming that the daily fights involve only a few people who are inciting the trouble.

"They were just picking on people because on social media - I think they're just trying to prove a point, I don't think it's over skin color, it's just trying to prove a point... to say they're bigger than us knowing we're going to defend ourselves so they're just trying to pick a fight," said student Brandon Jones.

The Paramount Unified School District says false information is being spread on social media, which it claims is exacerbating the problem.

The district issued the following statement, which reads in part: "An Instagram post has been circulating encouraging people to say that students are bringing guns and weapons to our high school campuses. The purpose for this disinformation is to instill fear and damage the reputation of our schools."

Parents are now asking for tighter security on campus and are planning to return to the school after President's Day weekend to make sure their children are safe.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
paramountlos angeles countyfighthigh schoolschool safetyschool violenceschool fight
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News