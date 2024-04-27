WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CHP in standoff with kidnapping suspect on 91 Freeway after brief chase

KABC logo
Saturday, April 27, 2024 1:37AM
ABC7 Eyewitness News
ABC7 Eyewitness NewsStream Southern California's News Leader and Original Shows 24/7

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is in a standoff with a kidnapping suspect who led officers on a brief chase Friday on the westbound 91 Freeway.

Authorities were seen firing less-lethal rounds at the van amid the standoff. CHP slammed into the suspect's van after a brief chase.

Prior to the incident, the suspect had been involved in another standoff near the 710 Freeway that led to the closure of southbound lanes.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. ABC7's earlier story is below.

The southbound 710 Freeway in Paramount is shut down amid a standoff between authorities and a kidnapping suspect who is barricaded inside a van.

Aerial footage shows multiple patrol vehicles behind a white van just off the freeway at the Alondra Boulevard exit.

Authorities say the suspect led them on a chase and then refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the standoff. Long Beach police say the suspect is wanted for allegedly kidnapping a female, who was able to escape.

Lanes were shut down just before 5 p.m. and it's unknown when they will reopen.

Long Beach police and the California Highway Patrol are at the scene as the suspect refuses to surrender.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW