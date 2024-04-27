CHP in standoff with kidnapping suspect on 91 Freeway after brief chase

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- The California Highway Patrol is in a standoff with a kidnapping suspect who led officers on a brief chase Friday on the westbound 91 Freeway.

Authorities were seen firing less-lethal rounds at the van amid the standoff. CHP slammed into the suspect's van after a brief chase.

Prior to the incident, the suspect had been involved in another standoff near the 710 Freeway that led to the closure of southbound lanes.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. ABC7's earlier story is below.

The southbound 710 Freeway in Paramount is shut down amid a standoff between authorities and a kidnapping suspect who is barricaded inside a van.

Aerial footage shows multiple patrol vehicles behind a white van just off the freeway at the Alondra Boulevard exit.

Authorities say the suspect led them on a chase and then refused to exit the vehicle, prompting the standoff. Long Beach police say the suspect is wanted for allegedly kidnapping a female, who was able to escape.

Lanes were shut down just before 5 p.m. and it's unknown when they will reopen.

Long Beach police and the California Highway Patrol are at the scene as the suspect refuses to surrender.