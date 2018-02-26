FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --The parents of the 6-year-old girl killed by a suspected drunk driver in Fullerton more than a week ago say their angel was taken from them. "All that joy she brought into our lives, just taken away so fast," said Angela Aguilar.
The couple's daughter, Grace, was killed while she played in her neighbor's yard on Feb. 17. "Loved to talk to other people and be happy with everyone, she used to love to say hi to Paul, the neighbor," said Jesus Aguilar.
Gracie, as everyone called her, is the couple's only child. The Aguilars said she was born after eight years of trying. The couple eventually saved up for in vitro.
Gracie was visiting her favorite tree around two in the afternoon. That's when police say 50-year-old Maximino Delgado lost control of his truck, hitting her.
"Didn't know what to do, just ran out there, and just see your child on the floor, full of blood," said Jesus.
Police said Delgado's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit. He also had a prior DUI conviction. The Aguilars said it's hard to believe he could be so irresponsible. "I don't know how he didn't think about other people, or be more responsible for what he was doing. How could he be so careless?" said Angela.
They hope their tragedy makes others think twice before drinking and driving. As they continue to grieve to loss of their angel, they want justice for Gracie. "I would like this man to pay for what he did. He took away from me the best thing I had in life," said Jesus.
The Orange County District Attorney has charged Delgado with murder. He is due back in court on March 9.