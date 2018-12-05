EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --Police are seeking the public's help to track down a parolee who allegedly raped a woman near a parking garage in El Segundo.
Sunday shortly before 11 a.m., police officers received a call to investigate a possible rape that occurred earlier that morning.
The alleged victim told investigators that she had fallen asleep on the Metro Green Line train and missed her stop. Around 6 a.m., she said the suspect, identified by police as 35-year-old Kerry Frank Lathon, introduced himself to her and began conversing with her when the train was nearing the Marine Avenue Station.
"He actually offered to buy her something to eat at 7-Eleven. They got off the train at El Segundo and Nash. They did go into the 7-Eleven there, purchased something to eat," described Sgt. Aaron Corkins with the El Segundo Police Department.
Corkins said the two continued walking, got back on the train, headed southbound, then got off again - this time at the Douglas Street station.
"He said he needed to meet up with a friend, she was more than welcome to come with him, which she did," Corkin said.
As they walked, Lathon guided the woman to a secluded stairwell behind a parking garage in the 2300 block of East Rosecrans Avenue. That's when Lathon allegedly raped the victim and fled on foot, police said.
Investigators described Lathon as a transient who is currently on parole for making criminal threats. Authorities consider him to be dangerous. Police said Lathon is known to frequent the cities of El Segundo and Hawthorne via the Metro Green Line.
If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Rasmusson at 310-524-2216 or at krasmusson@elsegundo.org.