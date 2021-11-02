parrot

Curious parrot makes surprise appearance on Brazil traffic camera

The bird is known as Amazona aestiva, turquoise-fronted Amazon and blue-fronted Amazon.
CURITIBA, Brazil -- It looked like your average traffic camera shot from Brazil until a certain feathered friend stopped by to say hi.

The video shows the bird, identified as a turquoise-fronted Amazon, peeking into the camera along a road in the city of Curitiba.



It even changed positions to get a better view.

Arteris Planalto Sul, a highway management company, posted the video to Twitter on Friday morning saying, "We received a special visit in one of the cameras of our CCTV circuit."

The video has been viewed more than 265,000 times.

The video also appeared on "Good Morning America" as the Play of the Day for Tuesday.

The bird is also known as Amazona aestiva and the blue-fronted Amazon.

According to the World Parrot Trust on Parrots.org, where else, the bird has a "wide repertoire of whistles, shrieks, yapping help notes."

The parrots can be found across Brazil, Paraguay, Bolivia and northern Argentina.

They can live up to 50 to 60 years.

However, there is a serious situation concerning these birds.

WPT reports the parrots' population is decreasing. The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists the birds as near threatened.
