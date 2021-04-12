PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Who needs a rottweiler when you've got two little-but-loud terriers to guard your home against furry invaders?
A Pasadena woman, Deedee Mueller, says she's had several encounters with bears at her hillside home.
On Saturday, a bear explored her backyard and then found its way inside her home to sniff around the kitchen.
It didn't take long before Mueller's two terriers, Squirt and Mei Mei, got wind of the intruder.
They came running and barking through the kitchen and into the backyard, creating a big enough commotion that the bear was scared off.
Mueller has posted several other encounters with bears on her YouTube channel.
Tiny terriers scare off bear at Pasadena hillside home
TOP STORIES
Show More