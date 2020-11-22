Pasadena community comes together to raise funeral funds for 27-year-old man shot, killed

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena community is coming together to help raise funeral funds for a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed while out for a walk.Ernesto Jimenez left his home more than a week ago on Friday evening and was headed to a nearby park when he was attacked on Parke Street.Minutes later, his family says a neighbor ran to his mother's door and told her Jimenez had just been shot.Police swarmed the area near Marengo Avenue and found Jimenez dead at the scene.Relatives say he had developmental disabilities and mental health issues but they describe him as a caring person.Jimenez was also known to sometimes give money or his own meals or his own meals to the homeless and others in need, leaving his grieving mother and other family members wondering why anyone would attack him."He loved everybody. Everybody loved him here in this community, everybody knew him," said his sister Rosio Jimenez. "He was just great. He was (a) just sweet, loving person. It just hurts...it hurts all of us to see something like this happen."Dozens of friends and neighbors gathered for a fundraiser Saturday, helping the family sell food to raise money for Jimenez's funeral.No arrests have been made yet, but the family is hoping someone will provide information that will help police track down the killer."Somebody knows but... please you guys come out and speak. I mean, we just want answers. We just want justice," his sister said.